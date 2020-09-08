Close

PICS: Dublin City Council shares look at continued works on city-centre street

By Sarah Finnan

September 8, 2020 at 4:53pm

Dublin City Council (DCC) officials have been carrying out continued works across a number of city-centre locations - with South Anne Street amongst the areas that have been given a facelift in recent weeks. Affording local establishments additional outdoor space, the extra seating has proven to be very helpful in allowing businesses to run in accordance with public health guidelines.

Updating the public on the continued progress in the area, DCC shared two photos of South Anne Street online - getting extra brownie points for the added greenery which many have described as a 'nice touch'.

Locals have also approved of the new look, commending Karl Purdy and the team at Coffee Angel for their commitment to making the project a success.

A photo shared of the area just outside the popular café shows passersby making use of the additional seating - which, thankfully, is well equipped for that changeable Irish weather our country is so famous for.

'Praying for sunshine... prepared for rain

So very, very pleased to see our outdoor seating project for South Anne Street finally come to life! Thanks @DubCityCouncil!'

Adding outdoor heaters to their wish list it sounds like all fronts could soon be covered if Coffee Angel have their way.

