8 spots to get the millennial brunch favourite, avocado toast

It's hard to imagine what we ever had for brunch before.

It sometimes feels like avocados have only been around for the last decade or so given their surge in popularity. Avocado toast changed the brunch game, and we've never looked back. Whether your vibe is plain avo toast, or loaded with toppings, these Dublin spots will curb the craving.

1. Veginity

For all our plant-based foodies out there, Veginity is the place to be. This avo toast is simple, but delicious, served with lemon feta and rocket pesto on wholemeal bread. Catch them over the weekend on Dorset Street between 10am and 4pm for brunch.

2. Two Fifty Square

This vegan avocado toast looks unreal. Two Fifty Square serves theirs with chickpeas and salad to add to the flavour. Their Rathmines branch is open 9:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

3. ALMA

Look at that stack. If you like your avocado toast locked and loaded, then ALMA has you covered. This portion of avocado toast comes with poached eggs, feta, mushroom, and salsa. They also do a vegan version. You will be full all day after consuming this. ALMA is open 9-4 over the weekend.

4. Balfe's

Located in The Westbury Hotel, Balfe's avocado toast is as fancy as you'd expect. The sourdough bread is topped with tomatoes on the vine and poached eggs with smashed avocado. Brunch is served 10-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.

5. Urban Health

Feta just makes avocado toast that much better. Urban Health in Ranelagh is a haven for healthy eating, and their take on avo toast is simple but effective. You can have it with scrambled tofu if you're vegan, or with eggs if not. Either way it looks amazing. Urban Health is open for brunch between 9am and 4pm over the weekend.

6. Póg

Once again, Póg proves they can do more than just pancakes. Their avocado toast is completely customisable, with the option to add chorizo, bacon, eggs, and other such toppings. You can check out the various locations and opening hours here.

7. Cinnamon

There are three Cinnamon locations to choose from, Ballsbridge, Ranelagh, and Monkstown. They do an extensive brunch menu, including smashed avocado and poached eggs on toast, so check them out this weekend if you're looking for a feed.

8. Woke Cup Café

This Smithfield café does a twist on avocado on toast by adding tahini mushrooms and some stunning goat's cheese, perfect for vegetarians. Woke Cup café is vegan and vegetarian friendly - they're open on Saturdays 9-4 and Sundays 9-3:30.

With so many options, we know exactly what we're craving this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/pog_dublin

