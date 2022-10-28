11 Dublin cafés where you can get brunch fave French Toast

French Toast is the absolute key to any good brunch menu.
If you're not an eggs and avo person, or you just have more of a sweet tooth when it comes to brunch, then French toast is the perfect dish. Luckily we've collated a range of places in Dublin to get some.
Urban Health
Location: Ranelagh
Some of the best looking French toast I've had the pleasure to set eyes on is from Urban Health, which is truly one of the best brunch spots in Dublin.
Barry and Browne
Location: Carrickmines
Another personal favourite brunch spot that does a delicious take on French toast is Barry and Browne, based at the Carrickmines retail park. Often overlooked as it's beside hugely popular Vanilla Pod (also on this list, also does great French toast), Barry and Browne deserves much more recognition than it gets and is a staple in mine and my friends' brunch routine.
Baa Baa Café
Location: Chapelizod
Baa Baa Café will treat you to a loaded French toast dish full of fruit and yoghurt. Catch them open 9-5 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Bibi's Café
Locations: Portobello & Dún Laoghaire
This brunch spot is perfect for a cosy catch up and of course, a stack of French toast. They mix it up with Tonka bean mascarpone and a drizzling of honey.
Herbstreet
Location: Hanover Quay
Can't go wrong with the classic French toast combo; grilled bacon and maple syrup. Herbstreet on Hanover Quay serves brunch 10-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.
Pineapple Pink
Location: Malahide
It's true that French toast comes in many forms, but this may be one of our favourites. Pineapple Pink in Malahide is serving croissant French toast and it looks amazing.
Mayfield Eatery
Location: Terenure
Located in Terenure, Mayfield Eatery is serving up French toast for all your brunching needs. Their brunch menu is available until 4:30pm.
Slice
Location: Stoneybatter
This Stoneybatter café is serving a creative French toast that is topped with poached plums and peaches and served with peanut caramel and peanut butter sauce. Slice does brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9-4:30.
The Vanilla Pod Eatery
Locations: Leopardstown, Blackrock, Carrickmines
As previously mentioned, you can get a fat stack of French toast at The Vanilla Pod eatery, served with bacon and maple syrup and dusted with icing sugar, easily making it one of the best Dublin spots to order the dish.
Douglas & Kaldi
Location: Dundrum
Being a Dundrum local, and having worked there for several years, Douglas & Kaldi reserves a special place in my heart and there's little on the menu that I have not tried. Their take on French toast is absolute perfection and even for those who aren't into sweet brunch, I recommend you trying it.
Cinnamon
Locations: Ranelagh, Monkstown, Ballsbridge
Cinnamon has three locations, all of which serve the brunch classic French toast, topped with tons of fruit and some maple syrup on the side.
As you can see there's no shortage of Dublin brunch venues to dig into some glorious French toast this weekend. Where are you heading to first?
Header image via Instagram/thevanillapodeatery
