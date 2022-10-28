11 Dublin cafés where you can get brunch fave French Toast

French Toast is the absolute key to any good brunch menu.

If you're not an eggs and avo person, or you just have more of a sweet tooth when it comes to brunch, then French toast is the perfect dish. Luckily we've collated a range of places in Dublin to get some.

Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

Some of the best looking French toast I've had the pleasure to set eyes on is from Urban Health, which is truly one of the best brunch spots in Dublin.

Barry and Browne

Location: Carrickmines

Another personal favourite brunch spot that does a delicious take on French toast is Barry and Browne, based at the Carrickmines retail park. Often overlooked as it's beside hugely popular Vanilla Pod (also on this list, also does great French toast), Barry and Browne deserves much more recognition than it gets and is a staple in mine and my friends' brunch routine.

Baa Baa Café

Location: Chapelizod

Baa Baa Café will treat you to a loaded French toast dish full of fruit and yoghurt. Catch them open 9-5 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Bibi's Café

Locations: Portobello & Dún Laoghaire

This brunch spot is perfect for a cosy catch up and of course, a stack of French toast. They mix it up with Tonka bean mascarpone and a drizzling of honey.

Herbstreet

Location: Hanover Quay

Can't go wrong with the classic French toast combo; grilled bacon and maple syrup. Herbstreet on Hanover Quay serves brunch 10-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Pineapple Pink

Location: Malahide

It's true that French toast comes in many forms, but this may be one of our favourites. Pineapple Pink in Malahide is serving croissant French toast and it looks amazing.

Mayfield Eatery

Location: Terenure

Located in Terenure, Mayfield Eatery is serving up French toast for all your brunching needs. Their brunch menu is available until 4:30pm.

Slice

Location: Stoneybatter

This Stoneybatter café is serving a creative French toast that is topped with poached plums and peaches and served with peanut caramel and peanut butter sauce. Slice does brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 9-4:30.

The Vanilla Pod Eatery

Locations: Leopardstown, Blackrock, Carrickmines

As previously mentioned, you can get a fat stack of French toast at The Vanilla Pod eatery, served with bacon and maple syrup and dusted with icing sugar, easily making it one of the best Dublin spots to order the dish.

Douglas & Kaldi

Location: Dundrum

Being a Dundrum local, and having worked there for several years, Douglas & Kaldi reserves a special place in my heart and there's little on the menu that I have not tried. Their take on French toast is absolute perfection and even for those who aren't into sweet brunch, I recommend you trying it.

Cinnamon

Locations: Ranelagh, Monkstown, Ballsbridge

Cinnamon has three locations, all of which serve the brunch classic French toast, topped with tons of fruit and some maple syrup on the side.

As you can see there's no shortage of Dublin brunch venues to dig into some glorious French toast this weekend. Where are you heading to first?

Header image via Instagram/thevanillapodeatery

