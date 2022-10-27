Provender Stores to close due to 'incredibly difficult time for small traders'

After just under a year in business, Provender and Family are closing their grocer.

The rate of hospitality closures doesn't seem to be slowing anytime soon. Provender Stores, independent grocer of wine and artisan foods, are the latest to announce that they are being forced to close due to what an "incredibly difficult time" it is for "small traders". They believe that they didn't have the "financial capabilities" for Provender Stores to reach its full potential unfortunately.

You still have time to pop into Provender Stores for one more gander, browsing for wine or cheese. They have a 25% off closing sale that will go on for the next couple of weeks before they cease trading for good.

In their announcement they say that while this development is "disappointing" they hoped it would allow them more time to focus on their café instead. So at least Provender and Family are sticking around for the foreseeable future.

The last few weeks have seen an influx of businesses closing, with The Saucy Cow, Bahay, Mooch, and Table Wine all issuing similar statements about what a difficult time it has been.

Header image via Instagram/provenderstores

