Miss Flo and decking the halls - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week, we turned out in our droves to welcome LA royalty Florence Pugh to the cobbled streets of Smithfield, and the decorations are up already in one of Dublin's most Christmassy pubs. A rundown of everything we've been vibing with over the last seven days awaits you - come on in, the water's fine!

Miss Flo

You've probably seen snippets of an angelic Florence Pugh answering questions and posing for selfies outside the Lighthouse at the Irish premiere of her new Netflix film, The Wonder. A down-to-earth queen with impeccable style, who we hope swalleyed down a rake of pints once her red carpet duties were done.

Chocolate Pudding

Chocolate black pudding, that is. If you're a fan of the aul sweet and savoury combo, I can confirm that this Frankenstein of breakfast food is actually delicious, and the perfect accompaniment to your weekend fry. The chocolate isn't overpowering but it's very much present - it's something every BP fan needs to try at least once. Pick some up for yourself from the award winning Smokin' Butcher.

Hole in the Wall Christmas Decs

How early is too early? Do we even care? All we know is that the Hole in the Wall have officially decked their Donaghmede halls, and the pull of the twinkling lights, jolly garlands and cosy snugs is overwhelming. A must visit for your festive 'gram.

The Bono/IRA saga

Every now and then, a news story comes along that is so perfectly suited for Very Irish Headlines it's as if it was written in the stars. Did the Ra have a target on Bono's back? Does he just need to Walk On? More as we have it, folks.

Love is Blind

If you're a reality tv fiend like myself, you'll know it doesn't get much better than Love is Blind. It's got everything - overly earnest Americans, premature proposals, bust ups and brides throwing strops - the works. Most fans will know no one's ever come close to Giannina, Jessica and the rest of the S1 gang, but I can confidently say the s3 lineup give them a run for their money. 15/10 would recommend.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

