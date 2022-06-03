Clontarf welcomes pancake connoisseurs Póg to the neighbourhood

It's a good day to be a Clontarf local.

In need of a pancake stack this bank holiday weekend? Nearly three months after Póg teased their new location in Clontarf, the pancake connoisseur officially opens their doors in Dublin 3.

They have a day and night menu, with everyone from avo toast, to breakfast brioche, to steak and eggs. Póg uploaded their Clontarf menus on their Instagram stories, causing a brief panic as there wasn't a pancake dish to be seen. Thankfully they took to socials to assure us that there would indeed be pancakes in their Clontarf branch too; what would Póg be without pancakes?

On the night menu you'll find savoury bits such as burgers, truffle ragu, chicken wings, tacos, and much more. You can also avail of a drinks menu that is extensive.

The day menu is available between 9am and 3pm, while the night menu is served Wednesday to Sunday between 5pm and 9:30pm.

Póg officially opens their fifth café in Clontarf on Friday 3rd June, from 11am. For now it's walk-in only, so if you're in the Clontarf area over the banker (maybe after some seafront yoga) make sure you pop in for a feed; if it's anything like their other locations, you will not regret it.

