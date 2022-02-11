Póg latest victim in string of anti-social behaviour

This appears to be an unsavoury trend in Dublin City Centre as of late.

Póg took to Instagram to announce their Bachelors Walk location would remain closed this morning due to a break-in. Their staff arrived to the café this morning to behold a sorry sight, with their kitchen pulled apart. The photos on the Póg Instagram story highlights the anti-social behaviour, with their café completely ransacked.

Luckily they managed to get the place cleaned up in time for reopening at 12:45pm. Their caption read:

"Thanks everyone for your kind words and support after the disheartening incident we encountered this morning in our Bachelors Walk cafe 🙏🏼 Our staff have been incredible as always and we’re happy to announce that we are reopening our beloved cafe doors today at 12:45pm."

We wish the team all the best today after what could only have been a very stressful and upsetting morning.

Póg joins the likes of Gerard's Deli, Village Pizza, and Kakilang who have all suffered break-ins and anti-social behaviour in the last couple of months.

Go show Póg some love today if you're in the city centre.

Header image via Instagram Stories/pog_dublin

