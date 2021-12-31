"What an end to 2021" Kakilang on Bachelors Walk suffers second break in of the year

We were devastated to hear that Kakilang had suffered their second break in of 2021, just days before the New Year.

It's no secret it has been an incredibly difficult 21 months for hospitality. From lockdowns, to restrictions, Dublin restaurants are holding on by a thread at the best of times. Kakilang, a bubble tea and Taiwanese cuisine spot on Bachelors Walk, had a particularly difficult time. They already faced a break in earlier in 2021, and just as this year comes to an end, they have suffered another.

They took to Instagram to express their frustrations at the break in, and to share video footage of what happened. The footage shows two men breaking in just after 7:30am on the 30th December. In a candid post, they explained how they were feeling in the light of such a terrible incident.

"As Business owner ourselves, now have to put up with unnecessary costs to fix the damages for the second time this year and the entire team has to suffer the consequences of not being able to work and any customers who planned on visiting will be disappointed, because business could not resume running until things are fixed and that is safe for our customer to visit.

We are thankful no one is hurt."

Luckily they were able to get the door fixed in record time, meaning they have been able to reopen from today 31st December!

Despite the break in, Kakilang remain positive on Instagram, and thanked everyone, from customers to local business owners, for their well wishes and support. If you're in town today, or in the near future, make sure you stop in for some bubble tea or their Japanese soufflé pancakes, or just to let them know you're thinking of them.

We wish Kakilang a much better 2022.

Header image via Instagram/kakilang.ie

