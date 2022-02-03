Phibsborough pizza trailer forced to close temporarily following break-in

Village Pizza shared the news on Instagram this afternoon.

The pizza pop-up, which sits pride of place outside the Bernard Shaw's new home in Phibsborough was forced to close today following what they've described as a string of recent break ins in the area.

Alongside a picture of their blue trailer boarded up, the Village Pizza team wrote:

To add to the string of antisocial behaviour incidents and break-ins in the Phibsborough area we have also fallen victim and unfortunately won't be able to open today till we can repair the damage.

They added that they hope to be back in action tomorrow.

Missing out on business from the Thursday after work/student crowd is tough going for any small biz so if you've been daydreaming of where to eat this weekend, there's no better time to schedule yourself a visit for a feed of cheesy wood fired goodness - Village Pizzas usual opening hours are:

Thursday- Friday 4- 9.30pm

Saturday- Sunday 2- 9.30pm

Those who like to plan exactly what they'll be ordering right down to the dip can browse Village Pizza's menu HERE or just scroll longingly through their Insta for inspo.

We hope to see them open again soon, serving up a storm.

Header image via Instagram/villagepizza_dublin

