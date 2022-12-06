It's back! Winteryard returns this Christmas with a festive line-up of food, drinks and entertainment

It's that time of year again! The Eatyard at The Bernard Shaw has been transformed into the ultimate winter wonderland celebration...

Looking for some festive plans for the weeks ahead? Winteryard at The Bernard Shaw makes its triumphant return this Christmas as the perfect one-stop-shop for delicious food, festive markets and live entertainment.

Running until 29 January, the Eatyard has been newly decked out with a heated and covered outdoor area, a Carlsberg winter warmer garden and a Baileys treat bar with heated booths, to kickstart the Winteryard's annual festive celebration.

As always, Winteryard will welcome a whole host of tasty food vendors this year, including Janet’s, who recently won RTE’s Takeaway Titan’s show with her amazing dumplings and rice bowls, and Village Pizza by Neill, who does some of the best wood-fired, sourdough pizza you’ll find in the area. Fan favourite Nice Burger will also be serving mouth-watering burgers and fries every weekend, so there's sure to be something there to suit everyone's taste.

This year's Winteryard also welcomes some new vendors, including Bunga Bunga Pasta, serving some classic pasta dishes cooked in a cheese wheel, and FUGU, who are bringing some of the best Japanese tastes and flavours to the Eatyard.

It's also an ideal spot to pick up some last-minute gifts. Every Sunday in December, you can stop by the Eatyard craft market and browse a huge range of local craft vendors, giving you the chance to finish off your present shopping and support some small businesses, all at the same time.

Of course, there's lots of festive entertainment lined up to get you into the spirit of things too. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, you can expect Christmas Karaoke, Music Bingo, Dress The Christmas Tree and loads more festive fun. Plus, they’ll be showing some classic Christmas films on the big screen in The Basement, including Home Alone, Dr Seuss and Love Actually.

Admission to Winteryard is free, but tickets guarantee entry and a drink on arrival. Book your tickets now HERE.

Please drink responsibly