Kildare Village want to give the people of Dublin their 'tokens of love'

Fall in Love again and again at Kildare Village.

It only takes a token of love to brighten your day.

You've heard the age old saying - it's the little things in life that mean the most. It's a cliche, but it's true; the little things have the power to completely make our day. The good morning text message from a significant other, the hug from your mam after a particularly hard day at college, the stranger that holds the DART doors for you so you don't arrive late to work.

These small but considered gestures are all the more important as we approach February 14th, and Kildare Village understands this, coming to Dublin to hand out tokens of love in droves this week to give you that gooey feeling inside, and assist you in some serious savings.

Love Kildare Village

Advertisement

It’s all about Love at Kildare Village this time of year, ideal if you've been looking to treat yourself to some retail therapy, and looking to fall in love again and again as you travel from shop to shop. If you love saving some coin (don't we all) then keep your eyes peeled on your morning commute on Wednesday and Thursday, because Kildare Village have sent out their personal cupids, loaded with love tokens instead of arrows, to ensure your next purchase is more of a steal than usual. If you love fashion, love savings, love style, and love adventure, then you will love Kildare Village this time of year.

For those really feeling the spirit of Valentine's, then why not pay it forward, and use your token of love to get something truly stylish for that person in your life that deserves it. Tell that special someone you love them with a stunning Claudie Pierlot gold bracelet, a sophisticated pair of sunglasses, or an Elemis skincare gift set, depending on what they're into.

These tokens of love can be redeemed exclusively at Kildare Village, which is just an hour drive from Dublin's city centre. Make a day of the journey with your friends, family, or loved one, enjoying a full day of snapping up offers, indulging in gorgeous food, and sipping on cosy drinks.

Where & When

Advertisement

Now that we've got your attention, this is all the info you need to spy a cupid this week. You can expect to see Kildare Village's cupids out and about with their love tokens between 8.00 and 12.00 at Heuston Station on Wednesday February 14th and Thursday February 15th. So if this is on your regular commute in and out of work, be sure to keep an eye out for them to get your hands on those all too precious tokens of love. Even if it's not on your regular route, maybe a detour is in order?

Check out the offers that await you and your love tokens at Kildare Village here.