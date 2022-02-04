Gerard's Deli lament constant anti-social behaviour in light of another break-in

Dublin has suffered a string of anti-social behaviour over the last few months, in the city centre especially. Gerard's Deli took to Instagram to vent their frustration.

There have been many break-in reports in recent months. Over Christmas, Kakilang on Bachelors Walk suffered their second break in of 2021. Portmarnock coffee trailer Aventura had their coffee machine stolen only weeks later. Just yesterday, Village Pizza in Phibsborough have boarded up because of a break-in too.

Gerard's Deli are the latest victim of this anti-social behaviour. They took to Instagram to vent their frustration, citing that every time this happens: "We have to deal with the hassle and huge cost of the repairs each time."

The deli shared images over a six week period of the damage done and the mess left behind after every break-in. As cafés are largely cashless now, these break-ins cause more destruction than anything else, which requires huge expense to repair. Often this kind of damage also means the café cannot open until the repairs take place, leaving them unable to trade for days or even weeks at a time.

We're wishing Gerard's Deli all the best as they deal with this most recent bout of anti-social behaviour.

Gerard's Deli has two locations in Dublin, one on Sir John Rogerson Quay, and one on Leeson's Street.

Header image via Instagram/gerardsdeli

READ ON: The Lovin Round Up - Openers, Closures and everything in between