11 best bottomless brunches in Dublin

Gather the gang because here are 11 places you can head for bottomless brunch in Dublin.

Is there any better weekend activity? Nah, we don't think so.

Thundercut Alley

Location: Smithfield, Dublin 7

Looking to enjoy breakfast tacos during your bottomless brunch in Dublin? You'll experience that pure joy here.

It takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can find out more by calling them on 01-8783281 or checking out their website here.

Platform 61

Location: South William Street, Dublin 2

Platform 61 has a stunning menu of brunch favourites such as Huevos Rancheros, Eggs Benedict, The Open Steak Sandwich and Avocado on Toast.

And of course, there are the bottomless mimosas! Check out more here.

The Exchequer

Location: Ranelagh, Dublin 6

The Exchequer in Ranelagh is known for serving up a bottomless brunch in Dublin that is super classy.

Served every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 4pm, expect absolutely divine dishes like Fried Spiced Tempura Feta Open Sambo, Ricotta Hotcakes and Eggs Royale along with your bottomless drinks.

Cleaver East

Location: Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can enjoy bottomless cocktails at this spot between 12pm and 3pm.

Featuring a menu of dishes such as Crispy Duck Dumplings, Fried Mac N Cheese, Pulled Beef Shortrib Tacos and The Cleaver East Full Irish, we would definitely recommend it. Find out more here.

Beef and Lobster

Location: Parliament Street, Dublin 2

Order a main course and get two hours of bottomless mimosas or bellinis!

What's on the menu? Get yourself some Duck Wings, Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles, Tempura of King Prawns or one of their mouth-watering burgers. See the full menu here.

The Revolution

Location: Rathgar, Dublin 6

Every Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 4pm, you'll be able to head to this spot for endless mimosas.

And lads, their menu is class. Grilled Portobello Mushroom Tacos, Pasta and Meatballs, Encinitas Breakfast Burrito and Pulled Pork Benedict are just some of the dishes you can choose from. See more here.

Wigwam

Location: Abbey Street, Dublin 1

Every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday between 12pm and 4pm, it's time for brunch in Wigwam.

Order yourself some Vegan Nachos, Chicken and Waffles or some of their other stunning brunch options. Check out the full menu here.

Bow Lane Social

Location: Aungier Street, Dublin 2

Most of the entries on this 'bottomless brunch in Dublin' list have fairly extensive brunch food menus. But the bottomless options here include Prosecco, Southside Sling, Bow Lane Bloody Maire and Bow Lane Zombie, to name just a few.

In terms of food, there's All Day Breakfast, Huevos Rancheros, Crab And King Prawn Hash and Chipotle Bbq Pulled Pork Tacos. Check out more here.

Zozimus

Location: Anne's Lane, Dublin 2

Bottomless brunch sittings here take place between 1pm and 2.45pm as well as 3pm and 4.45pm.

You'll get to choose any two of their Dim Sum dishes like Cheeseburger Spring Rolls, Vegetable Potstickers, Asian Glazed Skewers and Pork Yuk Sung. Plus, you'll get bottomless G&Ts, Mimosas or pints of Heineken.

See more here.

House Dublin

Location: Leeson Street, Dublin 2

'Did someone say bottomless?'

Every Saturday and Sunday between 12pm and 4pm, you'll get just that at House Dublin. With food provided by Gourmet Food Parlour, you know you're in for a treat when you choose this bottomless brunch in Dublin.

Click here for more info.

The Square Ball

Location: Hogan Place, Dublin 2

Bottomless brunch in Dublin with unlimited board games? Sign me up!

Choose from Bellinis, Prosecco, Moscow Mule, Mimosas or Peroni to drink. For grub, you can get some Cherrywood Smoked Wings, the Breakfast Burger, French Toast, Pork Belly Benedict or Poached Eggs and Avocado. To see the full menu, head here.

Header image via Beef and Lobster.