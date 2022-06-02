Check out what's on this bank holiday weekend in Dublin

The June bank holiday is officially here.

Wondering what to get up to in Dublin this bank holiday weekend? If you weren't lucky enough to nab Forbidden Fruit tickets (we're right there with you) not to worry. Dublin is still jam packed with events to get you through the long weekend.

Bloom 2022

Looking for a family friendly event with tons to do? Find out everything you need to know about Bloom 2022 HERE.

Where:

Phoenix Park

When:

All weekend

Van Gogh Immersive Experience

No better time to visit the Van Gogh Immersive Experience than this weekend; you can read our review HERE.

Where:

RDS

When:

All weekend, check out the different time slots HERE.

Twist & Shout 60s Night

Well, shake it up, baby, now, at this 60s themed disco at Workman's. A few drinks and a boogie is the best way to ring in the banker.

Where:

Workman's

When:

Friday 3rd June, from 11:30pm

Forbidden Fruit Festival

We are incredibly envious if you managed to get tickets to Forbidden Fruit; some of us weren't so lucky and haven't enjoyed those fruity vibes since 2019. And if you didn't get tickets, you can find some great spots to hang HERE.

Where:

Kilmainham

When:

Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June, from 2pm

Seafront Yoga x Coffee

If you want a wholesome start to the bank holiday weekend, Bold & Brass is hosting seafront yoga. With the gorge weather we're (allegedly) supposed to have, this would be perfect.

Where:

Bold & Brass Clontarf

When:

Saturday 4th June, 9:30am

Dublin Speedfriending Festival

Forget speed-dating, speed-friending is the new trend and in a city where making friends can be difficult, this is a fabulous idea.

Where:

Drop Dead Twice, Francis Street

When:

Saturday 5th, 3pm to 5pm

Balbriggan Summerfest: Family Fun Day

Bouncy castles, pet shows, and a teddy bear picnic? The Balbriggan summerfest is the best spot for the family over the weekend.

Where:

Quay Street Car Park

When:

Sunday 5th June, 11am to 6pm

L2P Day Party

Pizza, beer, and cocktails; say no more. Rascals in Inchicore is hosting a day party, with music guests DJ Wax and DJ Ghxst playing.

Where:

Rascals Inchicore

When:

Sunday 6th, 6pm to 11pm

So there you have it folks, plenty to be doing in Dublin this bank holiday weekend. Some of these events are bound to sell out, so make sure you get booking fast.

