5 places to hit up before or after Forbidden Fruit this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

June 2, 2022 at 12:51pm

Festival season is officially upon us.

Forbidden Fruit has always been the true signifier that summer has begun. Leaving Cert Weather, the central location and consistently impeccable line ups combine to bring us one of our favourite weekends on the Irish festival calendar, and this year is no exception. If anything, the hype is amplified after two summers of cancelled events, and we're buzzed to see the streets of Dublin 8 alive with impeccably put-together festival huns and sneaky pre-festival cans. If you've nabbed yourself a ticket and are wondering where to head for a pint beforehand, or cheeky boogey afterwards, here are 5 spots we'd recommend.

Rascals, Inchicore

Grab yourself a cheesy pre-gig feed at Rascals in Inchicore, who have a pint-and-pizza deal on the go for anyone with a Forbidden Fruit wristband this weekend.

Urban 8, Kilmainham

A buzzy neighbourhood spot with an outdoor terrace and excellent cocktails, perfect for a pre-festival tipple.

The Old Royal Oak, Kilmainham

Renowned for pouring one of the best pints of Guinness in the city, The Old Royal Oak is adored by the people of D8 and beyond. With a sun-trapped outdoor area and friendly, welcoming buzz inside, it's the perfect spot to call into when you're on your way to FF.

Centre Point, Temple Bar

Now, onto the after parties. Centre Point (formerly Button Factory) in Temple Bar are hosting two whopper events over the weekend - Hammer and Darts on Saturday night, Floating Points on Sunday.

Pygmalion, South William Street

Meanwhile on South William Street, Pyg and Forbidden Fruit Night present Krystal Klear & Absolute, for anyone wanting to dance their way into the wee hours. Find out more and book yourself a ticket HERE.

Image via Instagram/pygmaliondublin

Happy festival season, one and all!

Header image via Instagram/forbiddenfruitfestival 

