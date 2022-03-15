Póg to open fifth location in Clontarf

By Fiona Frawley

March 15, 2022 at 12:21pm

It's a good day to be a pancake lover.

The Póg empire continues to grow, as the popular cafe have announced the opening of their fifth location - this time by the seaside in Clontarf.

Taking over from Fish & Meat Bone, who announced the closure of their Clontarf seafront location last week, Póg will soon be serving up stacks and smoothie bowls to beat the band.

Along with the brunch dishes and colourful coffees they're known and loved for, Póg have recently branched out with a new evening menu at their Howth location, offering up modern Irish dishes with an Italian twist like the dreamy, creamy sausage and pappardelle ragu you see below:

We're not sure yet if the Clontarf branch will offer a similar service, but it'd definitely be the perfect location for it - especially in the summer! A cheesy pasta dish by the sea with a glass of vino in hand is truly the stuff of dreams.

Póg haven't yet announced an opening date for the new spot, we'd imagine there's plenty of work to be done before the grand opening but in the meantime, you can hit them up for all your brunch needs in Howth, Malahide, Tara Street or Bachelors Walk.

