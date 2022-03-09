'We didn't make this decision lightly' Clontarf seafood restaurant closes doors

They will instead focus on their sister restaurant Bay Clontarf.

Seafood restaurant Fish & Meat Bone in Clontarf has made the regretful decision to cease trading. In a candid Instagram post, the seafood restaurant cited the difficulties of the past two years as the reason behind the closure.

"It is with great regret that we announce that Fish&Meatbone has come to an end and the shutters are going down. The last two years have been very hard for our industry, trading with restrictions and closures have been extremely challenging and we didn't make this decision lightly."

The restaurant shut after Christmas in light of coronavirus guidelines with the hopes of reopening in February.

Fish & Meat Bone first opened in July 2016; it was later listed in the Michelin Guide in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The restaurant had the perfect accompanying view to their modern coastal cuisine, being located on the Clontarf seafront. Locals will sorely miss their incredible food, cocktails, and stellar views.

Customers with gift vouchers for Fish & Meat Bone can redeem them at their sister restaurant Bay.

Header image via Instagram/fishandmeatbone

