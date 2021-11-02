Celebrate Pancake Wednesday for all of November with Póg

Now you don't have to wait until February for Pancake Tuesday.

Here at Lovin Dublin, we believe pancakes are a source of happiness. With the colder weather and shorter days, a stack of pancakes may not go amiss to provide some much needed serotonin. If you're feeling a little low, this might just be the pick-me-up you need.

Póg is celebrating Pancake Wednesday every Wednesday in November. In their Tara Street, Howth, and Malahide branches, they're serving 2 for 1 pancakes to all their customers.

Extra toppings will be chargeable, but hey, you can go wild on toppings when you're getting free pancakes!

Need more convincing? Just take a scroll through their Instagram feed - they have some of the best looking pancakes we have ever seen, and they have plenty of toppings, so you can really put a personal spin on your stack.

The perfect way to curb the hump day blues.

Header image via Instagram/pog_dublin

