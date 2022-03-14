Boojum to reward customers for recycling with reverse vending machine

To be in with a chance of free Boojum meals and goodies, reduce reuse recycle is gonna be your new motto!

Boojum has launched a fantastic new initiative that aims to reward its customers for recycling. The South Great George Street branch has just installed a Sensi machine, which is essentially a reverse vending machine. You can recycle bottles and cans at the Sensi machine; it recognises these items based on appearance as opposed to barcodes. Each time a customer uses the machine they'll be issued a digital voucher where they could potentially win a Boojum treat.

This prize could possibly be as big as an €100 voucher for Boojum; just think about how many Boojums you could get with that. Head of Operations at Boojum, Robert Powell, says of the new initiative:

"There are so many opportunities to win free meals, drinks and more through increasing your recycling efforts in store. We are delighted to be working with such an ambitious sustainability focused Irish tech start up."

Boojum has plans to expand this initiative to their other stores; of this Powell said:

"The South Great George’s Street store is just the start, with plans in place to roll out the scheme across other stores in the future. Once rolled out over our 17 restaurants, over time this could potentially see an estimated 350,000 bottles and cans recycled through our portfolio."

Look, if there's possibly a free burrito in it for you, why wouldn't you try it out? We think this is a fantastic initiative and can't wait to see how Boojum expands it in the future.

