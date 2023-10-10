Fired Up opens new pizza spot in Donnybrook this week

Giving D4 locals something to get fired up about.

Fired Up is by far one of the tastiest additions to the Dublin takeaway landscape in recent years. They popped up during the first covid lockdown in 2020, and quickly asserted themselves as one of the best spots for pizza in the county.

Now Fired Up are opening their third location in as many years, this time settling in Donnybrook. They took to Instagram in July to share the exciting news with their followers.

"Our Covid Baby is Growing Up. We’ve been working hard on this one for a while now, but we are finally delighted to announce we will be opening our 3rd shop In the heart of Donnybrook village."

After nearly three months of suspense, the week has finally come for them to open. The Fired Up team let us in on the secret that they would open the D4 location sometime this week, and there will be free pizza going (subject to availability) for anyone collecting - keep an eye on their socials for more info on this.

The new Fired Up location will serve the good people of Donnybrook, Ballsbridge, Sandymount, Ringsend, Portobello, Ranelagh, Rathmines, Clonskeagh, and Milltown, meaning that in addition to their other two spots, they have Dublin's south side covered.

I have long been singing Fired Up's praises and am personally buzzing to see them expanding once more.

All they need now are some locations in the city centre and north side.

