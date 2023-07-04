A new 'immersive' cocktail bar has opened in Dublin Airport T2

A sorely needed new spot for drinks in Terminal 2.

Flying out of Terminal 2 at Dublin Airport always feels like the more glamorous option - it's newer, it's where Aer Lingus flies from, it's got the boujie little Avoca - the list goes on.

However, if you've travelled through recently you may have noticed the pre-flight drink options are somewhat lacking. Of course, there's the Fallow Kitchen doing what it can but there's usually a winding queue outside and you often have to forego your terminal tipple and just hope you manage to acquire a miniature beer can on your flight. Luckily, that's all about to change.

Diageo Ireland have just announced the opening of Tailors Bar - a "premium cocktail and spirit experience" handily located within Terminal 2.

The newly opened Tailors Bar.

The swish cocktail bar's décor is inspired by blending of three spirit brands: Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray Gin & Roe & Co Whiskey. Texture and colour cues have been pulled from each brand to create a single identity for the bar and experience itself.

Upon arrival guests will be offered a swathe book styled cocktail menu, with a host of neatly crafted cocktails & tailored serves across the three iconic spirit brands. If you're looking for something alcohol-free, Diageo have also opened a new alcohol-free pop-up bar adjacent to Tailors Bar where guests can sample alcohol-free alternative brands such as Tanqueray 0.0%, Guinness 0.0, Carlsberg 0.0 Alcohol-Free beer and Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0%.

The swish interiors are inspired by three major spirit brands.

Tailors Bar is open 7 days a week from 10am-7pm and located next door to the Sunglasses Hut in the central thoroughfare of Terminal 2. Seating is limited and managed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Let the pre-flight boomerangs commence.

Images via Diageo

