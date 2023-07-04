Three Store on Henry Street rammed by car and burgled overnight

Header image via Google Maps/Getty

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident.

The Three Store on Dublin's Henry Street suffered a break in early this morning, which saw a Mercedes reverse through the shop front's window and shutters.

In a statement shared by the Journal, a Garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and criminal damage at a business premises on Henry Street, Dublin 1, Tuesday 4th July 2023.”

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.”

Images circulating on Twitter show the vehicle still inside the store, surrounded by smashed glass and the damaged shutters.

Someone helping themselves to a bulk discount on Henry Street.

Should be a few bargains on offer later today. pic.twitter.com/jN4gfDMvW3 — Walter Bruce 🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪🇪🇺🚌🚴‍♂️ (@Bowseygobrea) July 4, 2023

The incident took place at the Three Store on Henry Street in the early hours of this morning.

A similar incident occurred last year on Grafton Street, when a car reversed into designer store Hugo Boss and thieves made away with a large amount of clothing and property valued at €31,204.

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage and burglary incident which occurred at the Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street, Dublin in the early hours of this morning, The incident occurred shortly before 4.30am. Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property. pic.twitter.com/1HXgk24kz1 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) January 18, 2023

