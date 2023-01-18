Extensive damage to Hugo Boss on Grafton Street after break in last night

Header image via Twitter/barrywhyte85

Gardaí were called to the scene on one of Dublin's main shopping streets in the early hours of this morning.

A late night raid has seen extensive damage caused to the Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street, with an unknown quantity of clothing stolen too. Several window panels were dislodged with mannequin displays knocked over als0.

Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage and burglary incident which occurred at the Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street, Dublin in the early hours of this morning,



The incident occurred shortly before 4.30am. Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property. pic.twitter.com/1HXgk24kz1 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) January 18, 2023

Thieves made away with an unknown amount of high-end clothing after a break in at the Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the raid between South Anne Street and Chatham Street just after 4.30am.

Investigations are ongoing as Gardaí work to identify the thieves, who are believed to have rammed into the store with a vehicle. No arrests have been made so far.

