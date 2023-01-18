Extensive damage to Hugo Boss on Grafton Street after break in last night

By Fiona Frawley

January 18, 2023 at 10:35am

Header image via Twitter/barrywhyte85

Gardaí were called to the scene on one of Dublin's main shopping streets in the early hours of this morning.

A late night raid has seen extensive damage caused to the Hugo Boss store on Grafton Street, with an unknown quantity of clothing stolen too. Several window panels were dislodged with mannequin displays knocked over als0.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the raid between South Anne Street and Chatham Street just after 4.30am.

Investigations are ongoing as Gardaí work to identify the thieves, who are believed to have rammed into the store with a vehicle. No arrests have been made so far.

