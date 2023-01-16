Met Éireann issue fresh weather warning for entire country as temperatures set to fall to -5 this week

It's going to be a cold one.

Met Éireann has issued a fresh Status Yellow weather warning for all of Ireland as temperatures are set to plummet this week.

Issued on Monday morning (16 January), the alert is for low temperatures and ice and will take effect from 4pm on Monday until midday on Tuesday.

"Icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths," it reads.

"Wintry showers in the northwest and southwest. Accumulations possible, especially in mountainous areas, leading to disruption."

Meanwhile, Met Éireann's national forecast says Monday night will be "very cold", with a widespread severe frost, patches of mist and fog and icy stretches.

"Showery outbreaks of sleet and snow will affect parts of the north, northwest and southwest with some snowfall accumulations, especially on high ground. Dry elsewhere with clear spells," it states as lowest temperatures will range from -5 to -1 degrees.

Temperatures are also set to drop to -5 on Wednesday night.

On top of the latest weather warning, a winter weather advisory is currently in effect for all of Ireland.

Valid until midday on Thursday, it reads:

"Turning cold across the country between Sunday evening and Thursday morning as an Arctic airflow becomes established, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. "Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog. "Further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days. "For winter weather preparation visit www.winterready.ie."

