Aslan frontman Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care at home

"Being cared for lovingly by family"

Aslan's Christy Dignam is receiving palliative care, his family has announced.

Christy has been suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis since March 2013.

The Dubliner continued touring and recording music following his diagnosis.

He also underwent chemotherapy for the condition but is now receiving palliative care.

In a statement, his family thanked his fans for all of their support.

Christy was admitted to hospital in July 2022 but is now home with his family.

They are caring for them with the help of a palliative care team.

They stated;

"Christy & Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son-in-law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received."

"In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team."

"Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team."

"The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."

The heartbreaking news comes after Aslan rescheduled their 40th-anniversary tour after Dignam became ill.

We're keeping Christy and his loved ones in our thoughts during this heartbreaking time.

This article originally appeared on her.ie

