'The Mezz' street food unit opens at Dublin Airport Terminal 2

The culinary offerings at Terminal 2 have been upped significantly in recent weeks.

If you've flown through T2 at Dublin Airport recently, you'll know the food and drink options are somewhat lacking. Unless you have time to set up camp in the queue for the Fallow Kitchen, you'll be lucky to make it through with a packet of Tayto and a novelty sized Toblerone and in some extreme cases, you might even need to forego that all-essential pre-flight pint.

Luckily, things are changing. Dublin Airport has today opened 'The Mezz', a street food-style unit with six new food and beverage options.

On offer there's Camile Thai, Galway-born Handsome Burger, (named Burger of the Year at this year's Irish Takeaway Awards), Badger & Dodo coffee, Erin’s Kitchen (offering classic, homemade comfort food dishes that draw on traditional Irish recipes), and Ancho Hancho, inspired by Mexican street markets and serving a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes. There's also a bar with a range of locally brewed beers for all your airport pint needs.

Forks at the ready! “The Mezz” is now open in Terminal 2 @ Dublin Airport - an exciting new street food unit serving delicious food from 6 great outlets including @CamileThai, Handsome Burger, Ancho Hancho, Erin’s Kitchen & @BadgerAndDodo. 🌯 🍔 ☕️ 🍺 🍛 https://t.co/0L0oaqPiIV pic.twitter.com/kclC3FLfW5 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) July 18, 2023

And if it's a speciality coffee you crave before embarking on a journey, Cloud Picker will be opening their first caféc at the airport on July 27th with more to follow.

The opener comes less than two weeks after Tailors Bar opened in Terminal 2, an immersive cocktail bar with swish interiors and a focus on three premium spirit brands - Ketel One Vodka, Tanqueray Gin & Roe & Co Whiskey. Meanwhile if you're looking for something alcohol-free, Diageo have also opened a new alcohol-free pop-up bar adjacent to Tailors Bar where guests can sample alcohol-free alternative brands such as Tanqueray 0.0%, Guinness 0.0, Carlsberg 0.0 Alcohol-Free beer and Gordon's Alcohol Free 0.0%.

The Mezz is open from 4am every day until last flight.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Airport

