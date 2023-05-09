Axe-throwing is good for your mental health and here's where you can do it in Dublin

62% say competing with friends can help blow off steam

An expert has revealed some of the best ways to get a mental health boost in 2023 – including playing ping pong and axe-throwing.

Television presenter and doctor, Zoe Williams, has shared ways to boost wellbeing and reduce anxiety – including niche sports like ping pong, axe-throwing, darts and shuffleboard.

She said: “Everyday life – the news, relationships, jobs, or a big life change can all take its toll on our mental wellbeing.

“That’s why it’s so important to make sure we all take time in our day to do something that benefits our mood.

“The research shows that connecting with friends through sport and games, especially those that encourage friendly competition and focus, such as a game of ping pong, can have a very positive impact on our mental health.

“It helps us improve mental clarity and also strengthen connections with those you’re playing with. Whether you win or lose, it’s a guaranteed game of fun.”

It comes after research of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Bounce, the home of ping pong, found 56 per cent find sport a stress relief with 62 per cent saying competing with friends can help them blow off steam.

Just over six in 10 (62 per cent) also feel activities such as ping pong, axe throwing or mini golf make a night out more fun and engaging than simply going out to eat or drink.

Luckily for our minds, Dublin has a place where you can safely go axe-throwing with friends.

Axe-throwing in Dublin and Wicklow

If you want to try this very niche method of letting off steam, you can with Axe Club, with bases in Dublin and Wicklow. This company has axe throwing and nature adventure courses, ideal for corporate events, stag or hen parties, or just amongst friends looking for a bit of friendly competition.

Our very own Cassie Stokes recently checked out the Wicklow branch in Glendalough as an activity to do that doesn't involve booze, proving it's also great if you're off the drink, whether that's temporary or permanent.

You can find the Dublin branch at the end of Gaelic Street at North Dock.

