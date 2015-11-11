Lifestyle Health and Fitness Dublin

Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday

How better to explore the capital than on foot?

Screen Shot 2017 04 16 At 09 17 25

Happy Sunday, folks!

Feeling the cobwebs at the end of a hectic week? 

Yeah, us too. 

But why not put a little pep in your step today and tackle a walk?

Here are some stellar walks in and around Dublin that you have to try at least once in your life. Make a list and start ticking 'em off. 

1. The Great South Wall walk

More details here

2. Howth Head cliff walk

Never fails to amaze. More details here

3. The Botanic Gardens

One of the wonders of the Northside. More info here

4. Ticknock Walk 

More details here

5. Along Grand Canal 

As majestic now as it ever was. Info here, not that you even need it. 

A post shared by Susan O'Leary (@susiebuzy) on

6. Phoenix Park

You can't go wrong with a good stretch 'o' the legs here. 

A post shared by Anna K (@annak.ie) on

7. The Hell Fire Club 

A post shared by Claire (@c_claireb) on

8. Bray to Greystones cliff walk 

A post shared by Grace Jorden (@gracejorden) on

9. Carrickgollogan Forest Walk 

Full details here

10. The Dodder walk 

Details for this beautiful walk here

A post shared by Sasha 🌹 (@sashbeee) on

11. Rogerstown Estuary

A decent drive out of the city, but no better way to get back to nature and enjoy the countryside. Info here

A post shared by @kieran1984_ireland on

12. Clontarf prom 

Stunning views across the bay and a great place for a walk or jog no matter the weather.

A post shared by Elaine (@elainelaura_) on

13. Red Island, Skerries

Go find this stunning spot. 

14. Loughshinny

This small seaside village in between Skerries and Rush is pure class. Info here

A post shared by aoifelora (@aoifelora) on

15. North Bull Island

The Bull is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, so this is primarily a nature walk. This is an amazing place in for birdwatching and a must see for nature lovers. Walking route here

16. Portmarnock to Malahide

Easily one of the most scenic parts of Dublin.

17. Killiney Hill 

This photo alone should convince you. 

18. Tibradden Walk 

All the deets here

A post shared by Alan Geoghegan (@gagotron) on

19. Bushy Park 

Sweeping grounds and it's dog-friendly! Sorted. Details here

20. Griffeen Valley Dog Park 

Another glorious dog-friendly spot. We love this one

21. Herbert Park 

A little slice of heaven on the outskirts of the city. 

A post shared by Adam Kennedy (@adamk2326) on

22. Sandymount 

Start on the seafront and stroll back towards idyllic Sandymount Green for a coffee. 

A post shared by Irelandaily (@irelandaily) on

23. St Anne's Park 

Just a stone's throw my Clontarf seafront – this one's a beaut

Might even see a few of these guys while you're there. 

A post shared by Iain Minchin (@iain54) on

So go, get out there and tackle one of these walks. 

Header image: @rawdublin 

Alana Laverty

Written By

Alana Laverty

Just a Galway gal eating and writing her way around Dublin alana@lovin.com / @alanalav

Comments

