Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
How better to explore the capital than on foot?
Happy Sunday, folks!
Feeling the cobwebs at the end of a hectic week?
Yeah, us too.
But why not put a little pep in your step today and tackle a walk?
Here are some stellar walks in and around Dublin that you have to try at least once in your life. Make a list and start ticking 'em off.
1. The Great South Wall walk
More details here.
2. Howth Head cliff walk
Never fails to amaze. More details here.
3. The Botanic Gardens
One of the wonders of the Northside. More info here.
4. Ticknock Walk
More details here.
5. Along Grand Canal
As majestic now as it ever was. Info here, not that you even need it.
6. Phoenix Park
You can't go wrong with a good stretch 'o' the legs here.
7. The Hell Fire Club
8. Bray to Greystones cliff walk
9. Carrickgollogan Forest Walk
Full details here.
10. The Dodder walk
Details for this beautiful walk here.
11. Rogerstown Estuary
A decent drive out of the city, but no better way to get back to nature and enjoy the countryside. Info here.
12. Clontarf prom
Stunning views across the bay and a great place for a walk or jog no matter the weather.
13. Red Island, Skerries
Go find this stunning spot.
14. Loughshinny
This small seaside village in between Skerries and Rush is pure class. Info here.
15. North Bull Island
The Bull is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, so this is primarily a nature walk. This is an amazing place in for birdwatching and a must see for nature lovers. Walking route here.
16. Portmarnock to Malahide
Easily one of the most scenic parts of Dublin.
17. Killiney Hill
This photo alone should convince you.
18. Tibradden Walk
All the deets here.
19. Bushy Park
Sweeping grounds and it's dog-friendly! Sorted. Details here.
20. Griffeen Valley Dog Park
Another glorious dog-friendly spot. We love this one.
21. Herbert Park
A little slice of heaven on the outskirts of the city.
22. Sandymount
Start on the seafront and stroll back towards idyllic Sandymount Green for a coffee.
23. St Anne's Park
Just a stone's throw my Clontarf seafront – this one's a beaut.
Might even see a few of these guys while you're there.
So go, get out there and tackle one of these walks.
Header image: @rawdublin
READ NEXT: 17 Heavenly Dublin Brunch Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once
Comments