Our favourite spots in Dublin to embrace this World Health Day in

Health is wealth after all.

If we learnt anything from two years of lockdowns and virus variants, it's that health is a truly valuable thing. Today, 7th April, is World Health Day, and unlike some of the other somewhat silly national days (I swear there's one for every day of the week) this one is important. Use today to think about your health, whether it be physical or mental, and the ways you can improve upon it. If you need some inspiration, these are our favourite Dublin spots to embrace World Health Day.

Nutbutter

Location: Grand Canal Dock

I could go on and on about Nutbutter (and I have in my time at Lovin Dublin) but they are a winner for some truly good, healthy food. And I don't just mean salads, which I understand is not everyone's cup of tea (you don't make friends with salads as Bart Simpson would say). I'm slowly making my way through their menu and my top choices are their Super Bowl, their Mexican Bowl, and their Brisket Tacos. All made with ingredients that are full of nutrients. Nutbutter proves that you don't have to eat boring to be healthy.

Tang

Location: Dawson Street

Advertisement

Really their website says it all. Tang's ethos is that they "serve food the way it should be, nutritious, healthy and most importantly, delicious!" This lovely little spot at the top of Dawson Street is one of my top choices for a healthy breakfast or lunch, or at least one I know is full of great ingredients. Everything is full of flavour, not bland in the slightest, and it's also a great people watching location too. Definitely one to stop by to embrace World Health Day.

Urban Health

Location: Ranelagh

Okay, last foodie spot. Urban Health, as the name suggests, is a Dublin spot that provides great healthy food for city living. They cater especially to veggies and vegans, serving a range of dishes from sweet potato waffles, to scrambled tofu, to the best damn brekkie wrap you'll ever have (filled with scrambled egg and sundried tomato pesto, I can never resist it). They have vegan pancakes, protein pancakes, whatever you need to sustain yourself in a healthy (and delicious) way.

Hot Yoga Studios

Advertisement

Hot yoga is a great way of moving your body. If you're not into the gym or just prefer classes, hot yoga is an ideal activity that also allows you to remain quite mindful. Don't get me wrong, it is still a workout (at least for a beginner like me it felt like one) but it's a workout that allows you to centre yourself and clear your mind. There's a ton of studios in Dublin, such as Dublin City Hot Yoga, Yoga Hub, 360 Hot Yoga, so find a spot that suits you and book yourself in.

Dublin's many walking spots

Luckily, it was just National Walking Day on the 6th April, and our lovely Fiona put together a list of Dublin's most refreshing walks, perfect for clearing your head and getting some steps in. Don't get bogged down by the 10,000 steps a day theory; even just 30 minutes outside can do wonders for your physical and mental health. No matter your location, there's no shortage of spots in Dublin for a stroll, whether you be near Phoenix Park, Killiney, or the Dublin Mountains.

Sea Swimming Spots

Advertisement

As with walking locations, there are tons of sea swimming spots in Dublin. Not only is sea swimming good as a form of exercise, and getting amongst nature, it can also does wonders for your mental health too. We have a top notch list of some of our favourite sea swimming spots in Dublin, from the Forty Foot, to Red Rock Beach, to Skerries.

We hope you have a lovely World Health Day and embrace it with your favourite activities in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/nutbutter.ie

READ ON: 3Olympia Theatre could retain iconic red exterior after all