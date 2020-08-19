Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin favourite Pantibar is re-opening tomorrow with new safety measures in place

By Lynda Keogh

August 19, 2020 at 4:52pm

Share:

There's been a Panti shaped hole in our hearts since March. Alas, 5 months later - good news has arrived! The excitement is already brewing...

The iconic Pantibar is set to re-open tomorrow, almost 5 months to the day after closing their doors in March. *insert praise hands emoji*

Pantibar and mother-hun Pantibliss have kept positive in this very pants situation (was that too much?) from online isolation disco parties to making sure we were all keeping up with our hand washing but nothing beats the real-deal. We've missed you Pantibar.

A video announcing the re-opening was posted just hours ago. Of course, in accordance with the safety guidelines for pubs re-opening; capacity and patron numbers will be reduced, social distancing and table service will be implemented along with other changes. The video notes that 'things won't be exactly the same, but the welcome will be'.

View this post on Instagram

Big day for us tomorrow. We're reopening. Carefully.

A post shared by Pantibar (@pantibardublin) on

A new, very welcome addition will be a new food menu from neighbours Brother Hubbard. Cracking food, a great atmosphere and banging tunes? Okaaaay, you twisted my arm, I'm in. Oh and to soothe our months of yearning, Pantibar will re-open tomorrow 20th of August and will be open every day from 5pm - 11.30pm.

Can I get a hell yaaaa?

Lead Image via Instagram.com/pantibardublin

READ NEXT: Opening soon: Street, a suburban Indian restaurant from the Pickle team

Share:

Latest articles

The secrets out - there's a new spot coming to Rathmines next week

Guinness team up with Bujo Burger Joint to launch at-home kits to celebrate return of live rugby

Opening soon: Street, a suburban Indian restaurant from the Pickle team

Happy Out opening up on the Southside - hallelujah!

You may also love

Three things Influencers could do instead of asking for discounts

DCC has allocated 500 city centre parking spaces to frontline hospital staff

'Please help us stay strong' - Kimchi Hophouse posts heartbreaking plea for support

City centre pub pleads for public support to 'keep the place alive'

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.