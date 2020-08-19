Dublin favourite Pantibar is re-opening tomorrow with new safety measures in place

There's been a Panti shaped hole in our hearts since March. Alas, 5 months later - good news has arrived! The excitement is already brewing...

The iconic Pantibar is set to re-open tomorrow, almost 5 months to the day after closing their doors in March. *insert praise hands emoji*

Pantibar and mother-hun Pantibliss have kept positive in this very pants situation (was that too much?) from online isolation disco parties to making sure we were all keeping up with our hand washing but nothing beats the real-deal. We've missed you Pantibar.

A video announcing the re-opening was posted just hours ago. Of course, in accordance with the safety guidelines for pubs re-opening; capacity and patron numbers will be reduced, social distancing and table service will be implemented along with other changes. The video notes that 'things won't be exactly the same, but the welcome will be'.

A new, very welcome addition will be a new food menu from neighbours Brother Hubbard. Cracking food, a great atmosphere and banging tunes? Okaaaay, you twisted my arm, I'm in. Oh and to soothe our months of yearning, Pantibar will re-open tomorrow 20th of August and will be open every day from 5pm - 11.30pm.

Can I get a hell yaaaa?

Lead Image via Instagram.com/pantibardublin

