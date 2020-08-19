Opening soon: Street, a suburban Indian restaurant from the Pickle team

The purveyor of truly authentic and delicious Indian fare is setting up shop in Clonskeagh.

Sunil Ghai, the chef behind Camden Street's much-loved 'Pickle', is bringing the flavours of North India to the suburbs with Street.

Offering both dine in and takeaway options, the restaurant opens its doors at 1 Bird Avenue tomorrow, Aug 20 at 4pm.

Ghai isn't giving too much away as of yet, but it does look like there'll be a focus on dining at home with fresh Indian produce in a service similar to the Covid-launched Pickle at Home.

The takeaway service features a wide-ranging menu of favourites such as Chandni Chowk aloo tikki, farmer’s butter chicken, kid goat mince curry, freshly made naans and, of course, some of Sunil’s exceptional pickles.

There's also a kid’s menu for the little ones, along with desserts, wines and beer.

Sunil Ghai was recently dubbed the best Indian chef in Ireland by National Geographic, who were really only repeating what foodies in Dublin have been saying for yonks.

Sunil has a list of accolades and awards longer than his arm and is known for his bold, contemporary cooking style.

His Fauzi chicken wings are one of my favourite Dublin dishes, so I have high expectations for Street.

More as we have it!