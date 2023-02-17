2 openers, 4 re-openers, and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

From the opening of a new cake café, to the return of an infamous bar.

It's been a busy week for Dublin hospitality, with six openers, four of which are re-openers, and two closures occurring. From a bar that's rebranded after two years being closed, to the closure of a fine dining spot due to "landlord difficulties", these are the major food headlines you need to be aware of this week.

Berlin Bar reopens after two years as Pawn Shop

Re-opener

Berlin Bar was infamously shut down following a party on the premises that breached covid restrictions in August 2020. While it is making its return to Dublin on Friday 17th February, it has rebranded, going by the name Pawn Shop now.

505 Coffee reopens

Re-opener

505 Coffee made the sad announcement last month that they were leaving their Jim Rocks Motors premises after two years. While fans of the coffee trailer were disheartened to hear the news, 505 promised this wasn't the end, and sure enough they've found a new location to set up at, Dlr Leisure centre in Loughlinstown.

They're back open from Saturday 18th February.

Advertisement

Be Sweet Café opens on Clarendon Street

Opener

Be Sweet started out as a confectionary boutique, inspired by the Irish fairies. Since then it has grown and expanded, leading to their first sit-in café in the heart of Dublin city on Clarendon Street.

Be Sweet is exactly what you would expect to see in a fairytale, almost like it's been transported from an Enchanted Forest somewhere. They serve all things sweet: chocolate, cakes, buns, and all sorts of other pastries that we are absolutely dying to try.

3fe Gertrude

Re-opener

If you were a die-hard fan of 3fe Gertrude, then buckle in, because we have some class news for you. The cult favourite brunch spot has been closed on Pearse Street for three years, but they announced during the week that they are reopening from Friday 17th February (cue applause).

Advertisement

Angie's Wine and Cocktail Bar

Opener

After over 30 years in the boujie bistro game, Roly's have launched Angie's, a wine and cocktail bar for pre-dinner drinks, after-work tipples, the works.

Neighbourhood Wine

Closure

After nearly three years on Leeson Street, independent Dublin wine shop Neighbourhood Wine is closing its "spiritual home". They took to Instagram to share the news, saying they knew that this day was coming, but regardless it's an emotional one.

Saints & Sinners

Re-opener

Advertisement

After a few weeks away, Saints & Sinners is back running in Mount Merrion, ready to caffeinate the masses.

Mulberry Garden

Closure

After 12 years in business, fine dining restaurant Mulberry Garden is closing its doors in Donnybrook temporarily due to landlord issues.

The fine dining restaurant released a lengthy statement on their website explaining the closure, saying they hoped they'd be back open in the not too distant future.

Same time and place for everything you need to know about next week's openers and closures in Dublin.

Header image via Instagram/berlin_d2 & /thebesweetcafe

READ ON: Bord Gáis Energy Theatre developer proposes new music and festival space at docks site