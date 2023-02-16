Bord Gáis Energy Theatre developer proposes new music and festival space at docks site

The development will cost €25 million.

Harry Crosbie has made a proposal to develop a new music and festival space in Dublin's docklands.

According to The Irish Times,

"Mr Crosbie, who previously developed the Point Depot and the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, is proposing to lease the docks and restore them for operational use as part of a €25 million development."

The area in question is Dublin's Graving Docks, also known as City Block 19, and is currently up for sale. Crosbie would look to restore the docks so they'd be fully operational, using one of the docks as a boat maintenance space.

For the second dock his plans include a music venue that would be twice the size of Vicar Street and could hold 2,000 people. It would boast a unique style that would drive people to Dublin to attend, with a full line-up of events by Aiken promotions.

The third dock would be dedicated to an open space ideal for festivals and markets. Crosbie proposes a 40,000sq ft public place with strong inspiration from Greek agora cities.

According to The Irish Times, his proposal letter said this of the space:

"This was a place of communal gathering in every town and city. Its use would be monster markets of all kinds, festivals of all kinds. It would be a people magnet, and in constant use."

However, the site is currently being considered for disposal, so it remains to be seen what will become of it.

