Fine dining restaurant forced to close in Donnybrook due to landlord issues

After 12 years in business, fine dining restaurant Mulberry Garden is closing its doors in Donnybrook temporarily due to landlord issues.

The fine dining restaurant have released a lengthy statement on their website explaining the closure of their Donnybrook premises.

"We have taken the tough decision to temporarily close the doors of our beloved restaurant. This is due to an ongoing dispute with our landlord, who, despite our best efforts, has for almost 3 years now refused to renew our lease. We would like to make it clear that this is not a rent issue, up to this point, our rent has been paid in full and always has been. Throughout the entirety of the pandemic, our landlord not only refused to renew our lease, but refused us any support. It is down to the incredible support of our loyal customers that we were able to continue despite the challenges of the pandemic, and for that we will always be grateful."

Mulberry Garden continued by saying that while it has been difficult operating in hospitality for the last 12 years, it's gotten to a point where it is no longer manageable.

They commented on how Mulberry Garden had been unoccupied for five years before they took over; they have poured "significant sums of money" into the property over the last decade in order to build it up to what it is today. Until they have more clarity on the situation with their landlords, Mulberry Garden will remain closed. However, they remain hopeful they will be able to re-open in the not too distant future. In their statement, Mulberry Garden said they would continue to take care of staff as well as pay their suppliers.

