Cult fave brunch spot to reopen this week on Pearse Street

3fe coffee fans, unite!

If you were a die-hard fan of 3fe Gertrude, then buckle in, because we have some class news for you. The cult favourite brunch spot has been closed on Pearse Street for far too long, but they have just announced that they are reopening from Friday 17th February (cue applause).

The menu is jam packed with all your fave brunch items, from avocado toast, to breakfast baps, to pancakes.

Advertisement

Of course they've also put their own spin on a few of classics; we're especially intrigued by their short rib hash, complete with short rib beef, diced potato, green beans, sauté onions, poached eggs and chimichuri sauce, and the fried chicken thigh bap, which naturally comes with fried chicken thighs, dressed slaw, 3fe hot sauce mayo, pickled cucumber on a brioche bap.

Prices range from €8 to €17, with add-ons (of which there are 15 to choose from) costing between €3 and €4.

For the time being 3fe Gertrude will only open on weekends, between 11am and 4pm Friday to Sunday as they find their feet again. Be aware that booking is advised, so if you want to be first in the door, you'd best get onto their website to secure a table.

Advertisement

You can make a booking HERE.

Header images via Instagram/3fegertrude

READ ON: A new dog-friendly cake café has just opened off Grafton Street