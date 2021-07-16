Six spots to get an affogato in Dublin as temperatures rise this week

When the weather starts to heat up in the city, there are two things we always crave: an iced coffee and a 99.

But you know yourself, we're all so busy these days. Who has time for both? Why not combine your two favourite treats and make life easy for yourself with a cheeky affogato, or ice cream with coffee poured over for those who've ditched the Italian now that the match is over. Wondering where to get one? Here are six places you can hit up this week.

1. Two Boys Brew

The Phibsborough fave just turned five recently, so why not celebrate them with one of these tasty lil fellas with homemade caramel sauce and roasted almonds? Delish.

2. Grove Road

Roasted Brown coffee with anything is a match made in heaven, but with deliciously sweet Dulche de Leche and walnut & coconut crumb? You're onto a winner, my friend.

3. Café Glic

We covered this Irish speaking cafe in Ballyfermot recently, but in case you needed another excuse to pay them a visit you might be into this little beauty topped off with toasted pecans.

4. 3fe

Okay this one's technically not affogato, but we thought espresso soft serve deserved a place on a list made for coffee and ice cream lovers.

5. Le Chocolat de Fred

You can't go to Dun Laoghaire without getting an ice cream, and sure why not pour an aul espresso over it.

6. Arnies

This new spot in Monkstown gives us Charlie and the Chocolate factory vibes with all the sweets lined up on the wall, and they also do a mean affogato with traditional soft serve ice cream.

So there you go ice cream lovers, head off out into the world now and use this knowledge to make your dreams come true.

Header image via Instagram/