This Irish artist is selling stunning prints in aid of Breast Cancer Ireland

Audrey Hamilton is back selling her stunning boob prints again this year. She created FEMME last September, and then THE GIRLS in February given the demand for more. Her paintings are beautiful, tasteful, and above all support an incredibly worthy cause. 50% of the proceeds go towards the charity Breast Cancer Ireland. Following the release of FEMME last year she was able to donate €21,000 to the cause.

This year Audrey has produced another set of boobs, this time called PEACHES and they are fabulous. If you missed out last year or just want to support a worthy cause, you can purchase a print of PEACHES here.

The cause is extra special to Audrey as her best friend and The Good Glow podcaster Georgie Crawford was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2017. Since then Georgie has been an ambassador for Breast Cancer Ireland, doing incredible work to raise awareness on breast cancer, and Audrey is doing the same with her prints.

These prints sold out quickly last year, so don't delay if you want to own a PEACHES print.

