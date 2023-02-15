A new dog-friendly cake café has just opened off Grafton Street

By Katy Thornton

February 15, 2023 at 10:41am

Dogs and cake? Say no more.

 

Excitement doesn't begin to cover what we feel about the arrival of this new cake café in Dublin. Not only is it all about the sweeter things in life, they're also completely dog-friendly, something that is difficult enough to come by in our fair city.

Be Sweet started out as a confectionary boutique, inspired by the Irish fairies. Since then it has grown and expanded, leading to their first sit-in café in the heart of Dublin city.

Be Sweet is exactly what you would expect to see in a fairytale, almost like it's been transported from an Enchanted Forest somewhere. They serve all things sweet: chocolate, cakes, buns, and all sorts of other pastries that we are absolutely dying to try.

Plus they have specialty lattes coming soon - has there ever been a more Instagrammable drink? We think not.

To top it all off, they have pup-arazzi flocking to the place due to their resident pups Otto and Milo. I dare you not to smile looking at the below photo.

Be Sweet café is open for you and your pup seven days a week, between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. You can find them on Clarendon Street.

Header image via Instagram/thebesweetcafe

