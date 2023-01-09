Sister Ray in Rathmines closes ahead of rebrand

They plan to reopen at the beginning of February.

Rathmines locals will know and love Sister Ray café; they even made it onto Lovin Dublin's list of our all-time fave cafés.

They launched in December of 2020, which everyone will remember a a difficult time for hospitality, but managed to make it work as a go-to coffee hatch for D6 locals. Once restrictions lifted in the summer of 2021, Sister Ray also started to serve breakfast and lunch too, whipping up everything from pancakes, to breakfast burritos.

Advertisement

Well the Rathmines locals are going to have to do without their fave coffee spot for a while as Sister Ray is closed ahead of a major rebrand. They took to Instagram to share that they would be joining parent company FUEL and reopening in February.

"From this week we are closed for a parent company rebrand where we will be bringing Sister Ray into the FUEL family (currently located Rathmines & Belfast)."

For those worried the Sister Ray rebrand will mean an end to their class atmosphere, not to worry.

Advertisement

"We will be working hard to add the FUEL healthy street food options to our menu, but don’t fear the Sister Ray brunch vibes are here to stay."

Sister Ray will reopen as FUEL at the beginning of February. For those looking for other great cafés in the D6 area, you can check out our list HERE.

Header images via Instagram/sisterrayrathmines

Advertisement

READ ON: Top 12 brunch spots we recommend in Dublin right now 2023