Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Gardaí seek to reunite owner with dog found on M50

By Rory Cashin

February 14, 2021 at 11:47am

Share:

The handsome doggo was found on the motorway on Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Dublin have taken to social media to put out a call to find the owners of a dog that was discovered on the M50 this morning (Sunday, February 14).

As per their tweet, the dog is currently safe and sound at the Store Street Garda station, so if anyone recognises this handsome fella, or knows of anyone around the M50 who may have recently lost their dog, be sure to get in contact with the the Gardaí at that station at the following phone number: (01) 666 8000.

READ NEXT: Gardaí in Clare deliver Valentines gifts to elderly locals unable to see family and friends

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin 8 bar is giving away free pancakes this Tuesday evening

New office for 3,000 workers planned for St. Stephen's Green

Dublin coffee shop unveils incredible Valentine's selection of cakes

These are the 20 best romantic comedies you can watch at home right now

You may also love

Dublin 8 bar is giving away free pancakes this Tuesday evening

New office for 3,000 workers planned for St. Stephen's Green

Dublin coffee shop unveils incredible Valentine's selection of cakes

This seafront Dublin coffee shack is staying open later for Valentine's

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.