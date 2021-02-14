Gardaí seek to reunite owner with dog found on M50

The handsome doggo was found on the motorway on Sunday morning.

Gardaí in Dublin have taken to social media to put out a call to find the owners of a dog that was discovered on the M50 this morning (Sunday, February 14).

As per their tweet, the dog is currently safe and sound at the Store Street Garda station, so if anyone recognises this handsome fella, or knows of anyone around the M50 who may have recently lost their dog, be sure to get in contact with the the Gardaí at that station at the following phone number: (01) 666 8000.

This friendly fella was found on the M50 this morning by Gardaí. The dog is currently Store Street Garda station and we are hoping to reunite them with their owner. pic.twitter.com/exWusOVfHs — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 14, 2021

READ NEXT: Gardaí in Clare deliver Valentines gifts to elderly locals unable to see family and friends