Two people treated for smoke inhalation following fire at central Dublin pub

By Emily Mullen

July 11, 2022 at 9:18am

Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade [DFB] responded to a fire on a Francis Street pub. 

Several units of DFB responded to a fire at Drop Dead Twice on Sunday morning (10 July), a pub/cocktail bar on Dublin 8's Francis Street.

The alarm was raised in the early hours of the morning when a "well developed fire" was spotted at the ground floor of the venue.

At 4.30am, DFB said, "a well developed fire had taken hold on the ground floor. Crews in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and fans were used to ventilate the building."

"Two people were treated for smoke inhalation in an adjoining property," the DFB added that "the incident concluded at 8.30am".

Sharing an image of the damage, Drop Dead Twice announced the "BAD NEWS" to their followers, "there was a fire in the early hours of this morning. No one was hurt - THANK GOODNESS. After that we don’t know anything."

The team assured followers that they would be back they were just taking "the next few days to regroup and start planning".

