A fire forces San Lorenzo's to close for several weeks

The George's Street spot has been forced to close for several weeks due to a fire breaking out on the premises.

A fire that broke out in the well-known Italian-American restaurant San Lorenzo's on Thursday, March 3, has forced the business to close for 6-8 weeks. According to restaurant promoter and consultant Anthony Remedy, the fire broke out behind the wall of the kitchen. Head chef and proprietor Temple Garner who was at the scene "worked out very fast what was happening" and rang the fire brigade.

No one was injured in the fire but according to Remedy "smoke damage has ruined the kitchen, the toilets etc." Writing on Twitter, he added that the restaurant will be closed for 6-8 weeks in order to repair the damage.

"It’s a relief no one was hurt but from a business point of view its a real kick in the teeth," he wrote, "we were all ready for march. All set up with new menu, staff sorted and so many bookings in. But could have been much worse of course."

Remedy added that customers with reservations would be contacted over the coming days.

Due to a fire earlier today in @SanLorenzos , the restaurant will be closed for more than likely 6 - 8 weeks. No one was injured but will take some time to reopen with the smoke damage. All bookings will be contacted over the next few days. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Anthony Remedy (@anthonyremedy) March 3, 2022

Dublin Live report that the traffic was stopped on George's Street to enable the Dublin Fire Brigade engines to attend to the scene.

The publication also report that staff and students from the nearby Dublin Business School were evacuated until the fire was brought under control.

READ ON: 6 fundraising events for Ukraine happening in Dublin over the coming days