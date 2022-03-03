6 fundraising events for Ukraine happening in Dublin over the coming days

In light of the recent events in Ukraine, several Dublin-based businesses have organised fundraising events in order to raise money for those affected.

Here's a list of 6 great events being held across Dublin over the coming days:

6. Garage Sale

The team at ALMA are hosting a garage sale with all proceeds being donated to The Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal. The after-hours event will have pre-loved clothes up for grabs, alongside coffee, wine, music and craic.

Where: ALMA on 12 South Circular Road

When: March 4

5. Coffee Morning

The team at Marlowe & Co are hosting a coffee morning on Friday, March 4, donating all the coffee and pastry takings to UNICEF. The coffees and pastries will also be available at a reduced price thanks to the suppliers Ariosa and the Blackpitts Bakery.

Where: Marlowe & Co, 9 -11 Sandford Gardens, The Tenters

When: March 4

4. Damaged Stock Sale

The team at Wine Spark have had a rummage through their warehouse and found several bottles that have been written off, some have labels with the odd splash or scuff. The team have created three-bottle Mystery packs with 100% of profits going to Unicef Ireland. Stocks are very limited but keep an eye on the website for more details.

Where: Online at Wine Spark

When: Now

3. The Hill

The Hill will be donating all cocktail revenue on Friday directly to the Red Cross. This initiative spans across The Murray Group venues which takes in The Living Room, Fibber Magees, The Long Stone, The Czech Inn and more venues across Dublin.

Where: The Hill, Ranelagh and other Murray Group venues

When: March 4

2. Delicious

Delicious and Dublin Pride have come together to raise funds for the LGBTQ+ communities in Ukraine. The club night sees DJ Ruth playing classic dance hits and Audio Pilots playing a four hour DJ set. All proceeds will go to three charities Kyiv Pride, Outright International and Rainbow Railroads via Dublin Pride and the European Pride Organisers Association. Tickets are priced at €7/10 for more information hit the link.

Where: The Grand Social, 35 Liffey Street Lower

When: March 5

1. Chefs Unite for Ukraine

Following on from their individual fundraising efforts, the teams behind allta and Cloud Picker Coffee have joined forces to create a pop-up fundraising dinner. Guests will enjoy a series of dishes on the evening from some of Ireland’s best chefs including Aimsir's Jordan Bailey, Variety Jones's Keelan Higgs, Éan's Christine Walsh, Charlotte & Shane from Scéal bakery and loads more. Tickets cost €175 with tables limited to four and six people, and with 100% of the proceeds going straight to the chosen charities, more info

Where: Allta Winter House, Trinity Street

When: March 8

