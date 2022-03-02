These Dublin businesses are offering employment for Ukrainians in need

A wonderful idea for incoming Ukrainians in light of the recent devastation.

While we watch from a distance the devastation in Ukraine, these Dublin businesses aim to help out any Ukrainians in need of work, with one spot even offering to pay for flights.

Gourmet Food Parlour

There are positions going with Gourmet Food Parlour across all of their venues, and they're specifically looking for Ukrainians who have just arrived or are arriving into Ireland to apply for the positions. GFP also offers to help anyone find accommodation or anything else they might need on arrival.

Dublin Ink

In a candid post, Dublin Ink took to Instagram to announce they had up to two temporary vacancies within their parlour for Ukrainian tattoo artists who may be in need of employment while Russia's invasion continues in Ukraine. They asked that people spread the word on this important matter.

Cloud Picker

Another spot shouting out vacancies is Cloud Picker Coffee Roasters, who took to Instagram to call out to any Ukrainian coffee professionals. Their Instagram caption went as such:

"To all Ukrainian coffee professionals: we will pay for 2 plane tickets from anywhere in Poland to Dublin, employ you in our cafe or roastery and do everything we can to help with all the arrangements! European coffee community, please share the news."

It is wonderful to see a global outpouring of support for Ukraine in the wake of such tragedy. We commend these businesses for their offer, and all the others who have been fundraising since Russia's invasion. If you know any other businesses offering the same, please do let us know.

Header image via Instagram/cloud_picker

