Cloud Picker to open new micro-roastery in Dublin 2

Makes sense, what with Dublin being the European coffee capital and all that.

As the city's love of speciality coffee continues to flourish, Cloud Picker have announced the exciting news that they'll be opening a micro roastery at their Pearse Street store, in the heart of D2.

You've probably seen Cloud Picker's easily identifiable logo in cafes across the county as their list of wholesalers continues to grow, or maybe paid a visit to their flagship cafe on your way to work. They hand roast weekly at their roastery in Crumlin, making sustainability a priority and taking every step to ensure their coffee "tastes like we care".

Now, Cloud Picker have converted their Pearse Street kitchen into a micro-roastery where they'll focus on small roasts using only single origin coffee, with an element of originality to each batch.

You'll still be able to pop in for your morning coffee as usual, but also Cloud Picker plan to eventually have a guided experience at the D2 spot where you'll be able to roast your own beans. Something anyone who got particularly into their home brewing over the various lockdowns will no doubt love.

We look forward to paying them a visit when they're up and running!

Header image via Instagram/cloud_picker

