7 Dublin spots for an iced matcha if you're all latte'd out

Did you manage to sleep at all last night? Yeah, me neither.

After a long, sweaty night of kicking the bedsheets off and hanging onto your fan for dear life, no doubt you'll be reaching for something iced and caffeinated this morning.

And if you're all coffee-d out and looking for something new, why not go for her lighter, greener cousin - the iced matcha. Not only do they look great on the gram, the matcha green tea component is also a natural energy booster and high in antioxidants. Here are some of our fave spots to pick up a cup of the green stuff in Dublin.

Alma, Portobello

Tall, green, and the perfect accompaniment to Alma's Argentinian cuisine.

One Kinda Folk, Ranelagh

The baristas at this not so hidden gem on Dartmouth Road are matcha masters, whether you're in the mood for hot or cold.

Grove Road, Rathmines

The perfect spot for picking up an iced bev of your choice to enjoy along the canal.

Thru the Green, Windy Arbour

Green by name, green by nature.

Southbank Cafe, Harold's Cross

Hit up this Harold's Cross spot for tall, tasty tins of green goodness.

Stay With Us, Phibsboro

Phibsboro's little cup of sunshine has you covered in your time of icy need.

H&T Coffee, Liffey Street

This aesthetically delightful city centre spot has a full menu of iced beverages for summer, including refreshing matchas.

Will you be trying an iced matcha during the heatwave?

