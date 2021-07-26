In the mood for some culture? Enjoy a free trip to this Dublin museum

By Fiona Frawley

July 26, 2021 at 2:18pm

Share:
In the mood for some culture? Enjoy a free trip to this Dublin museum

To celebrate its 25th anniversary year, the National Print Museum is offering free admission to its Dublin 4 space.

The Print Museum is the only one of its kind in Ireland, and is the perfect spot for anyone looking to step back in time for an afternoon. It boasts collections of letterpress printing equipment displayed and organised as they would be in a traditional 1960's print shop.

Its exhibitions explore the impact of print, and the role it played in shaping our country's history. Seeing these artefacts, you get a sense of the world in which they were created, and what was happening culturally at the time.

If the National Print Museum sounds like a bitta you, there's no better time to plan your visit. As they're operating with limited capacity you're advised to book ahead, which you can do here. Visits are scheduled 15 minutes apart, so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy their new smart flow system. There's also just one person or one group from the same household allowed into the exhibition at a time, so you'll have it all to yourself! Pretty magical. Best of all, you can finish your visit with a trip to the museum café, where you'll find delish breakfast, lunch and treat options as well as tasty Cloud Picker coffee.

Header image via Instagram/National Print Museum 

READ NEXT: Release your inner artiste with this deadly workshop

Share:

Latest articles

It's a sad day for Smithfield as this popular cafe closes its doors

This Dublin company has created the ultimate fashion item for anyone who loves swimming

Beloved Dun Laoghaire restaurant closes its doors until further notice following a fire

Guinness and Baste team up to create an insanely delicious BBQ kit to enjoy this summer

You may also love

Sword Swallowers, Stand-ups and Ska bands will be gracing Sandymount Strand this August

Park up your campervan for the night outside one of Dublin's favourite pubs

OMG! There's a new ice cream shop to try in Howth!

There's an exciting new addition coming soon to George's Street Arcade!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.