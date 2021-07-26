In the mood for some culture? Enjoy a free trip to this Dublin museum

To celebrate its 25th anniversary year, the National Print Museum is offering free admission to its Dublin 4 space.

The Print Museum is the only one of its kind in Ireland, and is the perfect spot for anyone looking to step back in time for an afternoon. It boasts collections of letterpress printing equipment displayed and organised as they would be in a traditional 1960's print shop.

Its exhibitions explore the impact of print, and the role it played in shaping our country's history. Seeing these artefacts, you get a sense of the world in which they were created, and what was happening culturally at the time.

If the National Print Museum sounds like a bitta you, there's no better time to plan your visit. As they're operating with limited capacity you're advised to book ahead, which you can do here. Visits are scheduled 15 minutes apart, so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy their new smart flow system. There's also just one person or one group from the same household allowed into the exhibition at a time, so you'll have it all to yourself! Pretty magical. Best of all, you can finish your visit with a trip to the museum café, where you'll find delish breakfast, lunch and treat options as well as tasty Cloud Picker coffee.

Header image via Instagram/National Print Museum

READ NEXT: Release your inner artiste with this deadly workshop