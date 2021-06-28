OMG! There's a new ice cream shop to try in Howth!

As if you needed another reason to spend a sunny day in Howth, a new ice cream parlour has just opened with waffles, crepes, milkshakes and all your other dessert needs.

OMG Ice Cream in Howth Village is the ideal spot to treat yo' self after a walk or swim (or after doing nothing, you deserve it tbh).

I would also be looking lovingly at that dessert if I got my hands on it! They've got brownie trays, cookie trays (both as gorge as they sound, stacked with ice cream, syrup and toppings of your choice) and even vegan gelato, so everyone can enjoy a lil treat. Most importantly, they've even got an option for the pupper in your life:

Swipe along for some seriously wholesome content of doggos enjoying their pup cups. It'll cure any Monday blues you have.

They're also due to open a Malahide branch in early July, so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, start planning your visit to Howth for a serious sweet treat fix!

Header image via Instagram/OMG Ice cream

