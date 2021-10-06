7 Autumnal treats to try in Dublin this week

As the leaves get crunchier and the air crisper, we continue on our quest to find the tastiest Autumnal treats Dublin has to offer.

And there are some absolute gems to try this week. Barm brack is back on shelves and those of us who didn't get engaged over lockdown are on a mission to nab the ring, meanwhile pumpkin spice continues to seep its way into cupcakes and buns across the county. What can we say? We really do love to see it. Here's a list of tasty seasonal treats to try this week.

Barm Brack from Fallon & Byrne

A slice of this slathered in butter will cure whatever ails you.

PSL Sammie from Chimac

Not just for chicken, guys. Feast your eyes on this ridiculously delicious snickerdoodle sandwich, filled with creamy 3fe cold brew ice cream.

Blackberry and Chocolate Hotcake from Two Boys Brew

It's not autumn in Ireland if you don't spend your weekends trawling country roads with a tupperware container in hand, scooping up all the blackberries you can find. Combine those with chocolate and ginger nut biscuit crumb and we imagine these babies will sell like... well, you know.

Chausson au Pomme from Sceal Bakery

Apple season is upon us, and these pommes seasoned with sweet autumn spice and hugged by buttery pastry are the ones you need in your life.

Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Slice from Póg

It's really quite simple. If something has pumpkin spice in the name, we order it. This velvety buttercream is calling our name.

Besançon Apple Tart from Daddy's

Apples fresh off the tree baked in vanilla custard and coated in apricot glaze. Brb, drooling.

Pumpkin and Goats Cheese Danish from Bread 41

We snuck in a savoury offering cos it'd be rude not to, I mean look at these babies.

Will you be sampling any of these delights this week?

Header image via Instagram/chimacdublin

