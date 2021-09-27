5 autumnal treats to try in Dublin this week

By Fiona Frawley

September 27, 2021 at 12:40pm

We're pleased to confirm, crunchy leaf season is upon us.

We're slowly but surely seeing pumpkin spice and other seasonal ingredients of that irk popping up in cakes and pastries across the country, and it'd bring a tear to your eye. Extended summer was great but I think we're all ready to dust off the turtle necks and look moody while reading a novel in our local cafe - it's the aesthetic we deserve. If you fall for Fall every year, you'll definitely be into some of the seasonal treats that feature on this list. Let's get into it.

Pumpkin Spice Swirl from Vegan Sandwich Co

This comforting, plant based delight looks like it's about to drop a vlog about its skincare routine and we're 100% here for it.

Chai Spiced Slice from Two Boys Brew

Chai is the spice of the moment, and these slices look like actual heaven.

Maple and Pecan Croissants from Legit

This flavour combo makes us want to don our wooliest hat and scarf and do a photoshoot amidst a pile of fallen leaves.

Fig Frangipane Tarts from Oxmantown

It's fig season, and our favourite type of fig is the kind that's baked into a cake.

Twice Baked Hazelnut Croissant from Sceal

Autumn is the best season to enjoy hazelnuts (although that doesn't stop us inhaling Nutella by the spoonful all year round) and this pastry from Sceal is the perfect way to get them in.

Will you be giving any of these a try?

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco 

